Jennifer Lopez Named The New Face Of Coach

Congratulations to JLo as she has been named the new face of Coach!

JLo and Coach will be teaming up as JLo becomes the new brand ambassador for the brand.

She will be featured in Coach’s Spring 2020 campaign.

In a statement this is what JLo had to say,

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach. It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown downtown mix.”

Source: people.com

Jennifer Lopez Named The New Face Of Coach  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

