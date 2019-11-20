SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Gives New Statements on His Fight with Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has recently spoken up more on the Nov. 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, in which not did his team lose 21-7, but he was also involved in a major brawl that also included players from both teams with eight seconds to go in the match-up.

Rudolph most notably was trying to take Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s helmet, before Garrett took Rudolph’s helmet off and used it to hit Rudolph in the head. The fight not only got Garrett suspended indefinitely, but also had Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey suspended for one game to three games.

Now, Rudolph is talking about those last moments of that game, and while he admits his mistakes, he denies starting things verbally, according to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“I definitely didn’t say anything that escalated it, but like I said, I have to do a better job of keeping my composure in those situations, and I think it was an unfortunate situation for both teams involved,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph does express regret for the fight, and does not appear to have a grudge towards Garrett:

“I have no ill-will towards Myles Garrett, great respect for his ability as a player. I know if Myles could go back, he would handle the situation differently.”

Rudolph also says he should have “one a better job keeping my composure” during those last moments.

Mason Rudolph speaks about the way our game vs. the Browns ended. pic.twitter.com/cfw9XEgMq1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 20, 2019

Rudolph has come under fire for his involvement and subsequent handling of that fight, with football, particularly Browns fans, calling for him to be suspended. The NFL is planning to give him no more than a fine.

Do you accept Mason Rudolph’s new statements?

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland