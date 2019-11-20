CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Kron Moore Stars In BET’s ‘The Oval’

Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” is about newly-elected U.S. President Hunter Franklin and his family when they move into the White House. Kron Moore plays unapologetic as First Lady Victoria Franklin,  and if you watch the BET series, you know that Victoria Franklin always has a master plan.

Her character is a bit of a villain and she says she pulled inspiration from some “women scorned” she’s met in the past, and some characters like “Maleficent” and “Mommy dearest.”

“The Oval,” airs on BET every Wednesday night. Check local listings for time.

Kron Moore Stars In BET’s ‘The Oval’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings
 28 mins ago
11.20.19
Kanye West Working On ‘Jesus Is King Part…
 36 mins ago
11.20.19
Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as…
 2 hours ago
11.20.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Gives New Statements on His…
 4 hours ago
11.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close