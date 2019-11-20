CLOSE
Reverend Al Sharpton: Kaepernick Did What Was Right

Last week the NFL offered Colin Kaepernick a workout and there has been a lot of discussion about what took place. Kaepernick has been criticized for not signing contracts that would make it impossible for him to sue the NFL in the future. While many are upset with that decision, Reverend AL Sharpton says he thinks, “Colin Kaepernick was right ” to stand up for himself. Why would her trust the NFL? Sharpton believes that the NFL thought they’d get a quick photo op and an easy way out all while claiming that they gave Kaep a chance. “I stand with Kaepernick,” says Reverend Al.

Reverend Al Sharpton: Kaepernick Did What Was Right  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

