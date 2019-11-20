CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Guy Falls Out With One Of His Personalities

Guy Torry has an issue with people who know “they’re dead wrong” but never admit they’re wrong his brother, Trump and even his mama who loves to blame the Devil. On Monday Guy fell out with Kaepernick for standing up to the NFL and changing the rules of the workout. But he says after his “re-vestivation” he found that he was wrong. He now believes that the NFL tried to pull a fast one and he is now falling out with “Guy from Monday.”

Guy Falls Out With One Of His Personalities  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings
 27 mins ago
11.20.19
Kanye West Working On ‘Jesus Is King Part…
 35 mins ago
11.20.19
Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as…
 2 hours ago
11.20.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Gives New Statements on His…
 4 hours ago
11.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close