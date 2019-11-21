via Wkyc:
Kids and Parents who love winter activities we have news for you…The Cleveland Metroparks on Saturday announced the Chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation will open to tobogganers on Friday, November 29.
So you have the chance to enjoy Ohio’s tallest and fastest toboggan chutes.
CLICK HERE to read story
'School Daze' Turns 30 - Look At The Cast Now!
14 photos Launch gallery
'School Daze' Turns 30 - Look At The Cast Now!
1. Adrienne-Joi JohnsonSource:Earl Gibson III/Getty Images 1 of 14
2. Tyra FerrellSource:Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic 2 of 14
3. Dominic HoffmanSource:Amanda Edwards/Getty Images 3 of 14
4. Roger Guenveur SmithSource:David M Benett/Getty Images for Wanderluxxe 4 of 14
5. Darryl M. BellSource:David Livingston/Getty Images 5 of 14
6. Joie LeeSource:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix 6 of 14
7. Cassi DavisSource:Barry King/Getty Images 7 of 14
8. Kadeem HardisonSource:Image Group LA/DISNEY CHANNEL via Getty Images 8 of 14
9. Jasmine GuySource:Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Networks 9 of 14
10. Samuel L. JacksonSource:Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images 10 of 14
11. Giancarlo EspositoSource:C Flanigan/FilmMagic 11 of 14
12. Laurence FishburneSource:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 12 of 14
13. Spike LeeSource:Andrew Toth/Getty Images 13 of 14
14. Tisha Campbell-MartinSource:Marcus Ingram/Getty Images 14 of 14
LOCAL NEWS: Toboggans Ready To Go In The Metroparks was originally published on praisecleveland.com