LOCAL NEWS: Toboggans Ready To Go In The Metroparks

via Wkyc:

Kids and Parents who love winter activities we have news for you…The Cleveland Metroparks on Saturday announced the Chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation will open to tobogganers on Friday, November 29.

So you have the chance to enjoy Ohio’s tallest and fastest toboggan chutes.

