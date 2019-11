Having a baby is a life changing thing, but sometimes conceiving can be difficult. There are a few things you could try to boost your man’s fertility. Eating tomatoes, fish, carrots, greens, nuts and drinking beer, could help. Also try having sex often. Happy baby making!

D.L.’s Top 10 Ways Too Boost Fertility was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: