Ja Rule Dismissed From Multi-Million Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Ja Rule is no longer on the multi-million dollar hook for the Fyre Festival debacle.  The judge presiding over the case dismissed Rule and Fyre Fest’s chief marketing officer Grant Margolin from the 100-million dollar lawsuits filed against them.  Ja’s lawyer, Ryan Hayden Smith, believes the judge sided with his client after concluding that the court could not prove that festival-goers were swayed into buying Fyre Festival tickets because of the rapper’s promotion of the event on April 27, 2017.

(Source-Billboard)

Ja Rule Dismissed From Multi-Million Fyre Festival Lawsuit  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

