CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oprah Kicks Off Star-Studded Wellness Tour In January

Oprah is going on tour and some of the biggest celebrities are joining her.  She’ll take her wellness journey to nine cities and be joined by a star in each one.  Her 2020 Vision tour kicks off January 4th with Lady Gaga in Florida.  The following month she’ll stop in Brooklyn with Former First Lady Michelle Obama.  At the end of February, she sits down with Jennifer Lopez and the tour wraps up March 7th in Denver.  Tickets range from 60-bucks to over five-thousand.

Read more on the tour  right here—https://www.essence.com/entertainment/oprah-winfrey-wellness-tour-michelle-obama-tracee-ellis-ross/

Oprah Kicks Off Star-Studded Wellness Tour In January  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Ja Rule Dismissed From Multi-Million Fyre Festival Lawsuit
 45 mins ago
11.22.19
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'Takers' - After Party
Congratulations: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Is Here!?
 14 hours ago
11.21.19
Oprah Kicks Off Star-Studded Wellness Tour In January
 14 hours ago
11.22.19
Game 2 of NBA Finals
LeBron James Shares His Biggest Fan Gloria James…
 14 hours ago
11.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close