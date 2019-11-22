via sandraose/

Kim Kardashian-West will be starting a clothing line that will cater to church folk who are fed up with women wearing club dresses to worship.

Now the line will be oversize clothing… If you happened to look at the clothes she wore while her and her husband Kanye West were at Joel Osteen’s church

Lakewood Church you saw what she had on was oversized.

Kim Kardashian-West To Make Clothes For Church Folk was originally published on praisecleveland.com