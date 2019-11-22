Is R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Ready to Talk?

Is one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends ready to talk? It certainly looks this way. A page seemingly belonging to Joycelyn Savage recently posted a cryptic message.

According to TheShadeRoom.com, this message was posted by a page that appears to belong to Joycelyn Savage. The caption read, “I’m Sorry.”

Fans are commenting on the post and encouraging her to reveal her truth. The IG page only has two other posts on it which are pics of Joycelyn taking selfies in the mirror.

