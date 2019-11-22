CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Ready to Talk?

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

Is one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends ready to talk? It certainly looks this way. A page seemingly belonging to Joycelyn Savage recently posted a cryptic message.

Check it out below:

According to TheShadeRoom.com, this message was posted by a page that appears to belong to Joycelyn Savage. The caption read, “I’m Sorry.”

Fans are commenting on the post and encouraging her to reveal her truth. The IG page only has two other posts on it which are pics of Joycelyn taking selfies in the mirror.

Your Thoughts?

 

Is R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Ready to Talk?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo Makes Chart History
 22 mins ago
11.23.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 18 hours ago
11.23.19
Sam Sylk and Actress/Comedian Mo'Nique
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Refuses to Meet…
 19 hours ago
11.22.19
NFL: NOV 14 Steelers at Browns
Myles Garrett Appeal Denied But Truth About What…
 20 hours ago
11.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close