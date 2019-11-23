CLOSE
Eddie Murphy Wanted Marlon Brando To Star In ‘Life’

Eddie Murphy can’t watch his 1999 prison film Life without imagining movie legend Marlon Brando as the warden.

Murphy became friends with Brando and fought to get him in the project, but producers felt he’d be too much trouble and the role of warden Dexter Wilkins went to Ned Beatty.

“I tried to get him to play the warden in Life and the studio thought he was too much trouble and money,” “To this day, whenever I see the movie I think, ‘That’s supposed to be Brando’.”

 

“(After) my first movie, 48 Hours, Brando calls up my agent and he just wants to have dinner with me,” he recalls. “I go and have dinner with Brando…

“Over dinner he said, ‘You became a star when you did the line, ‘I’m your worst f**king nightmare’, and he said it in his Brando voice, and I’m like, ‘Marlon, I didn’t say the s**t like that’. Looking back, he was the greatest actor ever doing my lines back at me.”

