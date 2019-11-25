CLOSE
Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Finds Its Star

“MJ the Musical” has found its star. Ephraim Sykes will play the late Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway production. Sykes is no stranger to the theater. He currently appears in “Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations.” Sykes starred in NBC’s 2016 production of “Hairspray Live!” The star has also had roles in “Hamilton,” “Newsies” and ‘Memphis.” His newest project will highlight the King of Pop’s life and career and feature Jackson’s most popular hits.

