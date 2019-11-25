Ohhhhh! Was Justin Timberlake Cheating??

Some pics are floating around the internet that has everyone looking at my boy Justin Timberlake sideways. JT was seen out with the cast of a movie he is filming and he appears to be getting real cozy with his co-star off camera. Flip through the pics below and see if it is what we think it is.

JT was seen holding hands with ‘Raising Dion’ Actress Alisha Wainwright who is now his co-star in the film Palmer, currently being filmed in New Orleans. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the two were dining when they were photographed holding hands under the table and she had her hand on his thigh. He wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the time. His reps say they are no more than friends and he wasn’t wearing his ring because he was on set.

The Sun published pictures from that evening, and in the photos, the two are indeed holding hands. A source told the outlet that “at one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.” However, a source tells People that the whole thing was “completely innocent”. “It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening.”

Your Thoughts??

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

