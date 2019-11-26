LOCAL NEWS: Samaria Rice Creates Safety Handbook For Interacting With Police

via CNN:
5 years as passed since Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police Officer, and now his mother Samaria Rice approached the American Civil Liberties Union in Ohio with an idea
To create a safety handbook for young people to help them when confronted by the police and how to act.
CLICK HERE to read the full story
1. De’von Bailey, 191 of 67
2. Christopher Whitfield, 312 of 67
3. Anthony Hill, 263 of 67
4. De'Von Bailey, 194 of 67
5. Eric Logan, 545 of 67
6. Jamarion Robinson, 266 of 67
7. Gregory Hill Jr., 307 of 67
8. JaQuavion Slaton, 208 of 67
9. Ryan Twyman, 249 of 67
10. Brandon Webber, 2010 of 67
11. Jimmy Atchison, 2111 of 67
12. Willie McCoy, 2012 of 67
13. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2113 of 67
14. D’ettrick Griffin, 1814 of 67
15. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 15 of 67
16. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 16 of 67
17. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 17 of 67
18. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 18 of 67
19. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 19 of 67
20. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 20 of 67
21. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 21 of 67
22. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 22 of 67
23. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 23 of 67
24. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 24 of 67
25. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 25 of 67
26. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 26 of 67
27. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 27 of 67
28. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 28 of 67
29. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 29 of 67
30. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 30 of 67
31. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 31 of 67
32. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 32 of 67
33. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 33 of 67
34. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 34 of 67
35. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 35 of 67
36. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 36 of 67
37. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 37 of 67
38. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 38 of 67
39. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 39 of 67
40. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 40 of 67
41. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 41 of 67
42. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 42 of 67
43. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 43 of 67
44. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 44 of 67
45. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 45 of 67
46. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 46 of 67
47. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 47 of 67
48. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 48 of 67
49. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 49 of 67
50. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 50 of 67
51. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 51 of 67
52. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 52 of 67
53. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 53 of 67
54. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 54 of 67
55. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 55 of 67
56. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 56 of 67
57. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 57 of 67
58. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 58 of 67
59. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 59 of 67
60. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 60 of 67
61. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 61 of 67
62. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 62 of 67
63. Patrick Harmon, 5063 of 67
64. Jonathan Hart, 2164 of 67
65. Maurice Granton, 2465 of 67
66. Julius Johnson, 2366 of 67
