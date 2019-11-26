CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Samaria Rice Creates Safety Handbook For Interacting With Police

Samaria Rice: Prosecutor Timothy McGinty Failed To Advocate For My Son

via CNN:

5 years as passed since Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police Officer, and now his mother Samaria Rice approached the American Civil Liberties Union in Ohio with an idea

To create a safety handbook for young people to help them when confronted by the police and how to act.

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, November 16, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.

LOCAL NEWS: Samaria Rice Creates Safety Handbook For Interacting With Police  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

