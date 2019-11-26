LOCAL NEWS: Samaria Rice Creates Safety Handbook For Interacting With Police

via CNN:

5 years as passed since Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police Officer, and now his mother Samaria Rice approached the American Civil Liberties Union in Ohio with an idea

To create a safety handbook for young people to help them when confronted by the police and how to act.

