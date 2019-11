Everybody loves a good smelling candle and Dunkin Donuts has released their candles.

The candles are starting at $30.

The scents are Original Blend, Old Fashioned, and Peppermint Mocha.

The candle scents will last for 60-80 hours in one room.

