If you know anybody in the Atlanta area or you plan on moving and living a lavish life style this opening casting could be for you.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is looking for new cast members!

Under certain circumstances…

You must be married  to a doctor or  you must be a physician yourself.

And of course your lifestyle must be over the top! Send all your details to ATLDoctors@gmail.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta Open Casting  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

