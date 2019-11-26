Real Housewives of Atlanta Open Casting

If you know anybody in the Atlanta area or you plan on moving and living a lavish life style this opening casting could be for you.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is looking for new cast members!

Under certain circumstances…

You must be married to a doctor or you must be a physician yourself.

And of course your lifestyle must be over the top! Send all your details to ATLDoctors@gmail.com

Posted 3 hours ago

