Kelly Rowland Speaks On If There Will Be A Destiny Child Reunion

Destiny's Child

Well if you’ve been wondering if Destiny Child will do a reunion tour well keep wondering.

Kelly Rowland was asked about the trio giving us a reunion and she said,

“Me, Beyonce, and Michelle have talked but not about a reunion”

Keep your fingers crossed!

Matthew Knowles Ready to Release Destiny Child Album

Beyonce Reunites With Former Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson [PHOTOS]

