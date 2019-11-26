Kelly Rowland Speaks On If There Will Be A Destiny Child Reunion

Well if you’ve been wondering if Destiny Child will do a reunion tour well keep wondering.
Kelly Rowland was asked about the trio giving us a reunion and she said,
“Me, Beyonce, and Michelle have talked but not about a reunion”
Keep your fingers crossed!
Source: essence.com
