Well if you’ve been wondering if Destiny Child will do a reunion tour well keep wondering.

Kelly Rowland was asked about the trio giving us a reunion and she said,

“Me, Beyonce, and Michelle have talked but not about a reunion”

Keep your fingers crossed!

Matthew Knowles Ready to Release Destiny Child Album

Beyonce Reunites With Former Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson [PHOTOS]

Source: essence.com

Kelly Rowland Speaks On If There Will Be A Destiny Child Reunion was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: