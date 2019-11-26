Kelly Rowland is seriously considering staring in her own Donna Summer biopic because “it’s time” the disco legend’s story made it to the big screen.

The former Destiny’s Child star has made no secret of her desire to portray Summer on film, and even dressed up as the singer for an Instagram photo back in 2014.

At the time, Rowland had hoped director Spike Lee would cast her in his planned movie about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

It’s not yet known who will be playing Summer in the long-gestating picture, but Rowland has her sights set on taking charge of her own destiny and putting together her own movie.

She was asked about the possibility of stepping into Summer’s shoes during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when a fan called in and suggested she put the idea for a biopic in motion herself.

“I think it is time too,” Rowland replied. “Thank you for reminding me for the 100th time! I really, really do appreciate it because the truth is, it is time.”

Summer died in 2012, aged 63.

Kelly Rowland Considers Donna Summer Biopic was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Kenny Kixx Posted 13 hours ago

