Women should “man spread” instead of sitting with their legs crossed to prevent hip and knee pain. Women have been “trained” so sit with their knees together but that actually twists the femur and puts a strain on the joints and muscles. Male standing sitting and standing positions are reportedly better for women.

Jazzy Report: ‘Man Spreading’ May Be Better For Women Than Crossing Their Legs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

