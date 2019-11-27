Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Won’t Get A Vasectomy, Is He Leaving Me?

Is it them or is it me, when you are married, a doctor say’s “hey look we don’t recommend you having anymore children” whose responsibility is it to get sniped? And does it mean that the one who refuses to get sniped isn’t really thinking about the forever in their relationship?

A listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment then dropped a letter in his Facebook Message box because her husband won’t tie up is little swimmers so she is in fear that her husband is planning on swimming away eventually one day.

Dear Sam

I have been married for 12 years we have 2 children and my husband and I are 32 years old. I went to the doctor recently and because of a condition I have they don’t recommend me having anymore children. I suggested to my husband that he should have a vasectomy, and he went off. He said why would he get himself snipped what if we ever got a divorce and he wanted to have more kids. I feel some kind of way about that because he sounds like he is making plans for us not to make it. There are other alternatives for me not to get pregnant and it was only a suggestion. But I don’t have that feeling like we are going to be together long term. Am I wrong for feeling this way? And should I be coming up with a plan B myself?