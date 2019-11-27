LOCAL NEWS: High Winds Causes the Giant Christmas Tree in Public Square to Lean

Public Square had to close in Downtown Cleveland on Nov. 27, because the giant Christmas tree that was put up for the annual lighting ceremony that is supposed to take place on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., started to lean due to the heavy winds.

City workers are making sure that the tree is stabilized before Winterfest. As a result, the Square was also closed off to drivers and pedestrians.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon after the City of Cleveland arrived to assess the tree. “They have stabilized the tree and they are be taking steps to adjust the tree and reinforce it going forward. We continue to finalize our plans for Saturday’s Winterfest program and the lighting ceremony and we look forward to everyone joining us on Public Square – rain or shine.”

