LOCAL NEWS: About 20K Northeast Ohio Residents Without Power

The High Wind Warnings in Northeast Ohio have resulted in power outages across the region.

According to FirstEnergy, about 20,000 residents have lost electricity on Nov. 27 during the windy conditions.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

This includes more than 6,000 people in Cuyahoga County, along with about 2,000 each in Lake, Richland, and Summit Counties. The number had been about 25,000 around 3 p.m., and service is not expected to be fully restored for several hours.

What could make this more problematic is that the outages are taking place during Thanksgiving preparations and travel, which the day before is supposed to be the “biggest travel day of the year.”

