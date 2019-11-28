LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Jail Sued Once Again

The troubled Cuyahoga County Jail is facing another lawsuit. This time, it comes from a former inmate who was pepper-sprayed by a corrections officer regarding his release.

Chariell Glaze says the incident occurred two years ago and during period of “red zoning,” when the jail locks inmates in their cells for most of the day because of understaffing and overcrowding, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also alleges the county didn’t preserve potential video of the incident.

The county has yet respond to a comment.

