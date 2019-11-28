CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Jail Sued Once Again

Justice Center Complex and prison, Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The troubled Cuyahoga County Jail is facing another lawsuit.  This time, it comes from a former inmate who was pepper-sprayed by a corrections officer regarding his release.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Chariell Glaze says the incident occurred two years ago and during period of “red zoning,” when the jail locks inmates in their cells for most of the day because of understaffing and overcrowding, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also alleges the county didn’t preserve potential video of the incident.

The county has yet respond to a comment.

 

To read the lawsuit, click here.

To read more on this story, click here.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

