Ladies, it could be a matter of time that one of your favorite follows could be gone from social media for good.

Idris Elba Trying To Quit Social Media.

In a recent interview with Fast Company, the actor says he’s been trying to wean himself off and that Twitter is not how he wants to receive his news. He adds that using social media makes him feel depressed. Elba stars in “Cats” which is out on December 20th.

How many of you follow Idris Elba on Twitter?

