Kid Rock Caught on Video Blasting Oprah Winfrey and Others Onstage!

Kid Rock apparently has some issues with Oprah Winfrey as he went on a rant against her at his Nashville bar, and it was all caught on tape.

Detroit bred a-hole, er, country rocker Kid Rock wants you to know that he has hatred for Oprah Winfrey, but don’t call him a racist because of those words. He and others apparently are blaming his drunkenness for what came out of his mouth, not his heat.

He basically appeared to have been intoxicated when he was badmouthing Winfrey among other talk show hosts including Kathie Lee Gifford and Joy Behar. Most of his rant, though, was aimed at Winfrey, with some of the audience members shouting “he’s racist.”

Rock was later “helped off stage” by security after performing “Proud Mary,” which was covered by Tina Turner (one of Winfrey’s favorite artists) among many performers, and taking pictures with .

There is footage by the way of Rock blasting Behar on Fox News (and holding a drink in his hand):

I guess Oprah won’t be interview Kid anytime soon on her channel.

