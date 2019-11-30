Suspect Behind London Bridge Attack Identified

One witness said the attacker “had a large blade.”

Police officers in the United Kingdom have identified the man behind the stabbing deaths of two people close to London Bridge. They have also said it was a terrorist attack.

His name is Usman Khan, 28, and was previously convicted for his role in “terrorism offenses” in 2012. He was just released from prison last year.

Police officers shot and killed Khan after two people were stabbed to death, and at least three others were injured during the attack on Friday, London Metropolitan Police said. The suspect had a fake bomb strapped to him when he was shot, police said.

A man and woman were the two who were killed. The three who were injured were a man and two women. None of the victims are being identified at this moment.

No one else is being sought or looked at in connection to the attack.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke out later on Friday, saying it was a “mistake to allow serious and violent criminal to come out of prison early,” and called for better sentences for terrorist criminals like Khan.

The attack started right before 2 p.m. close to the London Bridge at a building called Fishmonger’s Hall. The suspect was coming out of an event related to the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Criminology.

It was from there bystanders witnessed what took place near the Bridge, and police said it may have started before Khan left the building.

