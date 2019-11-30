SPORTS: Former Ohio State and Browns Player Terrelle Pryor Stabbed at Pittsburgh Complex

UPDATE: Sources tell WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh that Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition following his attack.

It is also reported that a woman related to the crime was arrested.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reveals more on Twitter what is happening with Pryor:

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

Original story below:

A former player for both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns was attacked at a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

Terrelle Pryor, who was a quarterback for Ohio State before becoming a wide receiver for the Browns, was stabbed according to ABC affiliate WTAE Action News 4.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Pryor, 30, was stabbed at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex overnight, WTAE reported.

It is not known how Pryor is doing health-wise at this moment.

During his time with the Buckeyes between 2008 and 2010, he helped the team two Big Ten championships. After being on several teams starting with the Oakland Raiders, he ended up with the Browns in 2015.

Pryor was able to score in Cleveland during his brief time with the team:

The Jeannette, Pennsylvania native recorded 1,049 receiving yards for four touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

He is currently a free agent after playing for several more teams starting in 2017.

