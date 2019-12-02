via FirstLadyB:
Well even tho Tammy’s birthday is tomorrow…Kirk decided to celebrate his wife early!!
With a beautiful Christmas Theme Party!!
CLICK HERE to read story
#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]
11 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
KIRK FRANKLIN THROWS WIFE A CHRISTMAS THEMED PRE- BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION was originally published on praisecleveland.com