LOCAL NEWS: Browns Fall To The Steelers 20-13

NFL: DEC 01 Browns at Steelers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

via Wkyc:

Part two of the re-match between The Cleveland Browns and The Pittsburgh Steelers was held at Heinz Field Yesterday and the outcome

was on their side….Steelers 20…Browns 13…

CLICK HERE to read full story

50th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Inside

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin's Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

17 photos Launch gallery

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin's Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Continue reading Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin's Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

[caption id="attachment_126075" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Kempin / Getty[/caption] Christian music’s biggest night returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville yesterday (October 15) as entertainers celebrated the 50th annual Dove AwardsLauren Diagle won big with three awards for artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.  Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Kirk Franklin’s win for gospel artist of the year and contempory gospel song of the year was also a highlight as he shed light on last week’s police killing of Atatiana Jefferson during his acceptance speech.  “A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy,” he said.  Performances included Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, CeCe Winans and more.  See a list of gospel artists who were honored with awards and check out exclusive photos from the night below! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” - Hillsong Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin Song of the Year: “You Say” - Lauren Daigle Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne Traditional Gospel Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le'Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Click here for the full list of winners.

LOCAL NEWS: Browns Fall To The Steelers 20-13  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

