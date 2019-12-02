CLOSE
Tom’s Surprise Guest: Cedric The Entertainer

Until the end of the Tom Joyner Morning Show the crew has surprise guests lined up to share memories that they have with Tom. This Guest says he started out getting Tom’s coffee. Cedric The Entertainer and Tom go way back, and one of the funniest memories was when Cedric was too scared to get on the cruise ship for the Fantastic Voyage so he met them in Puerto Rico. “It’s a blessing to have had you on the radio for so long.”

 

