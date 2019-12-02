Billy Dee Williams Has Come Out as Gender Fluid

Legendary ‘Star Wars’ and character actor Billy Dee Williams has made a huge announcement in regards to his personal life.

He has come out as gender fluid.

Basically, it’s where a person does not identify as having one particular gender, but a mix of both.

The news has put Williams, 82, back in the headlines.

The legendary actor who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made the confession in Esquire, noting that he uses both male and female pronouns.

Here is an expert from that Esquire interview:

“Be yourself.I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously,” said Williams. […] “And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

Williams even gave praise to Donald Glover, calling him a “genius,” and his portrayal of Lando in 2018’s ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ in which the character was also gender fluid.

Speaking of Lando, Williams will reprise the character in the next ‘Star Wars’ film ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’ This will be the first time he’s playing Lando since 1983’s ‘Return of the Jedi.’

