Johnny Depp Working on Musical Involving Michael Jackson and His Glove

There is a musical about the life of Michael Jackson set to hit the stage next month in California, but there’s a twist.

It will be told from the perspective of Jackson’s glove!

The major production is also set to have a big Hollywood name attached as a producer.

In case you’re wondering who that person happens to be, it’s Johnny Depp, and it will be through his Infinitum Nihil film company.

The stage show is titled For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove. The music was written by playwright Julien Nitzberg, who said he had come up with the idea after a disagreement over a Jackson biopic script.

Nitzberg turned down a network television offer to work on a Jackson movie after both sides had different ideas on how to approach the singer’s life. The network wanted a straight, normal biopic, while Nitzberg wanted to have it to involve a glove, an alien, and “virgin boy blood.”

The project stalled until Depp came to the rescue, while the biopic evolved into a musical.

In case you are interested, For the Love of a Glove is planned to perform on Jan. 25 at the Los Angeles Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater.

There will also be puppets used in the musical as well.

