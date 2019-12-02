CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Johnny Depp Working on Musical Involving Michael Jackson and His Glove

Julien’s Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, has announced that ICONS & IDOLS: ROCK-N-ROLL, their blockbuster, music auction event of the season to take place on November 4 in Los Angeles

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

There is a musical about the life of Michael Jackson set to hit the stage next month in California, but there’s a twist.

It will be told from the perspective of Jackson’s glove!

The major production is also set to have a big Hollywood name attached as a producer.

In case you’re wondering who that person happens to be, it’s Johnny Depp, and it will be through his Infinitum Nihil film company.

From Complex:

The stage show is titled For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove. The music was written by playwright Julien Nitzberg, who said he had come up with the idea after a disagreement over a Jackson biopic script.

Nitzberg turned down a network television offer to work on a Jackson movie after both sides had different ideas on how to approach the singer’s life.  The network wanted a straight, normal biopic, while Nitzberg wanted to have it to involve a glove, an alien, and “virgin boy blood.”

The project stalled until Depp came to the rescue, while the biopic evolved into a musical.

In case you are interested, For the Love of a Glove is planned to perform on Jan. 25 at the Los Angeles Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater.

There will also be puppets used in the musical as well.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Cinzia Camela and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Michael Jackson: Rare Looks Into His Mirror
Madame Tussauds DC Celebrates Michael Jackson's Birthday With Three Figures of the Music Icon at the Mansion on O Street
20 photos

Videos
Latest
76th Venice Film Festival - Waiting for the Barbarians - Premiere
Johnny Depp Working on Musical Involving Michael Jackson…
 2 hours ago
12.02.19
Bill Cosby arriving at the Montgomery County courthouse
Now Bill Cosby Jumps on the “Fake News”…
 2 hours ago
12.02.19
Premiere Solo A Star Wars Story
Billy Dee Williams Has Come Out as Gender…
 3 hours ago
12.02.19
15 items
Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out…
 7 hours ago
12.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close