CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Joining Joel Osteen For Yankee Stadium Event

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

via pagesix/Francesca Barcardi:

Joel Osteen has an event that draws thousands of people in the summer Its called “The Night of Hope” at Yankee Stadium

and the event which will be on May 2nd 2020 will have a special guest..Kanye West!!

CLICK HERE to read full story

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick in Miami

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading 12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Kanye West Joining Joel Osteen For Yankee Stadium Event  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
LOCAL NEWS: Browns-Steelers Brawl Inspires Christmas Tree Topper
 3 hours ago
12.05.19
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Spies In Disguise" - Arrivals
LOCAL NEWS: ‘Spider-Man’s’ Tom Holland Talks About How…
 3 hours ago
12.05.19
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Is Finally Online For…
 4 hours ago
12.05.19
20 items
#ThirstTrapThursday: ‘Chicago P.D.’s’ LaRoyce Hawkins Can Cuff Us…
 5 hours ago
12.05.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close