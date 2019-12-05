via pagesix/Francesca Barcardi:
Joel Osteen has an event that draws thousands of people in the summer Its called “The Night of Hope” at Yankee Stadium
and the event which will be on May 2nd 2020 will have a special guest..Kanye West!!
CLICK HERE to read full story
12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye
12 photos Launch gallery
12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye
1.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6.Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. Kanye WestSource:Splash News 7 of 12
8.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12.Source:Splash News 12 of 12
Kanye West Joining Joel Osteen For Yankee Stadium Event was originally published on praisecleveland.com