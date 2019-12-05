Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020

The Millennium Tour 2020 just keeps getting bigger.

After Omarion announced the tour earlier this month, a wide majority of the original Millennium Tour: Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky, two more names got added to the lineup: Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now he’s adding even more 2000s nostalgia to the party as Ashanti has been added to the tour!

“So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup,” the singer posted on Instagram.

THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020 SCHEDULE

Posted By Brandon Caldwell Posted 9 hours ago

