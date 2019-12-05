Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020

The Millennium Tour 2020 just keeps getting bigger.
After Omarion announced the tour earlier this month, a wide majority of the original Millennium Tour: Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky, two more names got added to the lineup: Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now he’s adding even more 2000s nostalgia to the party as Ashanti has been added to the tour!
“So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup,” the singer posted on Instagram.
THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020 SCHEDULE
|DATES
|CITY/ STATE
|VENUE
|PURCHASE TICKETS
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 1, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 6, 2020
|New York, NY
|Hulu Theater at MSG
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 7, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Liacouras Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 8, 2020
|Fairfax, VA
|Eagle Bank Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Hampton, VA
|Hampton Coliseum
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 20, 2020
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Petersen Events Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Baltimore, MD
|Royal Farms Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 22, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Municipal Auditorium
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|The Theatre at Grand Prairie
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Raising Cane’s River Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wintrust Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|St. Louis, MO
|Chaifetz Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Hertitage Bank Center
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|Panther Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|Tampa , FL
|Amalie Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|Fresno, CA
|Selland Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 8, 2020
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Las Vegas
|BUY TICKETS >>
|Saturday, May 10, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|BUY TICKETS >>
