Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020

Millennium Tour 2020

The Millennium Tour 2020 just keeps getting bigger.

After Omarion announced the tour earlier this month, a wide majority of the original Millennium Tour: Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky, two more names got added to the lineup: Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Now he’s adding even more 2000s nostalgia to the party as Ashanti has been added to the tour!

“So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup,” the singer posted on Instagram.

THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020 SCHEDULE

DATES CITY/ STATE VENUE PURCHASE TICKETS
Saturday, February 29, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 1, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 6, 2020 New York, NY Hulu Theater at MSG BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 7, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 8, 2020 Fairfax, VA Eagle Bank Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 13, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 14, 2020 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 20, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 21, 2020 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 22, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, March 27, 2020 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, March 28, 2020 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, March 29, 2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 3, 2020 Dallas, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 4, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 5, 2020 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 10, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 11, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 12, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 17, 2020 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 18, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, April 24, 2020 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, April 25, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Hertitage Bank Center BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, April 26, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Panther Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Friday, May 1, 2020 Tampa , FL Amalie Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 2, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Sunday, May 3, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Thursday, May 7, 2020 Fresno, CA Selland Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 8, 2020 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 9, 2020 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Las Vegas BUY TICKETS >>
Saturday, May 10, 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum BUY TICKETS >>

