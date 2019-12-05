LOCAL NEWS: ‘Spider-Man’s’ Tom Holland Talks About How Much He Loves Cleveland!

Tom Holland has become a household name since he started to play Spider-Man, and now, he has fallen love with Cleveland.

The actor has been busy filming his latest movie ‘Cherry’ in town with the same directors – Joe and Anthony Russo – from the Marvel movies he worked on.

During an appearance on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ Holland revealed his appreciation for the Land, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I love Cleveland, I think Cleveland’s great,” Holland said. “I really like it there.”

Holland also mentioned he has become a Browns fan after the Russo Brothers has been taking him to some of the games.

“Joe and Anthony [Russo] are from Cleveland so they’re big Browns fans, so they’ve been taking us to the Browns games,” Holland said.

Check out the video below with the actor talking about Cleveland (starts at 1:04):

