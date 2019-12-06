CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Tom’s Surprise: Lavell Crawford

Lavell Crawford is a Tom Joyner Morning Show Favorite! He called in early this morning to wish Tom a happy retirement and said that Tom and the crew “taught [him] how to wake up!” Crawford is so grateful for his time on the TJMS and said that “every morning was special.” He loved being a part of such a great family. The sky shows were his favorite, because they were so unique and had people up partying early in the morning! And then there was the Fantastic Voyage where he “got to have that beautiful blonde mane!”

Tom’s Surprise: Lavell Crawford  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
New England Patriots v Houston Texans
Michael Vick’s Return to the NFL Pro Bowl…
 1 hour ago
12.07.19
20 items
Y’all, We Want Tom Hank’s Zaddy Beard To…
 15 hours ago
12.06.19
Meet The First Black Ballerina To Dance The…
 18 hours ago
12.06.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…
 19 hours ago
12.06.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close