Tom Joyner and Smokey Robinson have known each other for so long that neither of them can remember the first time they met. Robinson says he and Joyner have been talking “forever and ever and ever.” Robinson can’t believe Joyner is really retiring and can’t see him not working. But, Joyner will still be running the Tom Joyner Foundation and helping kids stay in school at HBCUs. Not having Joyner on the radio “is going to be weird,” Robinson said, but “it’s about time” he retire.

One of their favorite memories together happened on the Fantastic Voyage. Robinson always said he would never go on a cruise, but then he was asked to do the Fantastic Voyage. And one thing Joyner will never forget is Robinson walking around in the heat wearing red leather!

Robinson wishes Joyner well on his retirement and said, “radio ain’t gonna know what to do,” without the TJMS.

Tom’s Surprise: Smokey Robinson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted December 6, 2019

Also On 93.1 WZAK: