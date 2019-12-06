CLOSE
Here’s When To Book X-Mas 2019 Flights!

When is the Best Time To Book a Last Minute Flight for the Holidays?

Schiphol Airport

Source: Horacio Villalobos – Corbis / Getty

Wanna get away for the holiday’s but you haven’t booked your flight yet? Want to know when is the best time to book that flight and save a little cash? Here’s a money-saving tip for you if you missed out on the deals this summer.

I hope I don't miss my flight

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

According to EliteDaily.com, experts say prices tend to temporarily drop about two to three weeks ahead of Christmas. So, you’ll want to buy tickets on December 8th (Sunday) or December 9th (Monday). Also, experts say the cheapest day to fly is December 23rd, and the most expensive day to fly will be December 21st.

 

 

Here’s When To Book X-Mas 2019 Flights!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

