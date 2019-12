Another day another charge for R.Kelly.

He is now being charged with a felony for bribery over his marriage with the late Aaliyah who was a minor at that time.

Paperwork came down saying the day before Kelly and Aaliyah tied the knot he bribed an Illinois official to make a fake ID for an unnamed.

Source: deadline.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 20 hours ago

