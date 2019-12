Teyana Taylor is ending her year off with power moves.

The actress, mom ,and model just signed with IMG Models!

Teyana is ready to expand her brand! Not only is she modeling but she also choreograph for some of the biggest names in music!

She is also signed with Kanye West! She definitely is making a name for herself! You Go Girl

Source:essence.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 20 hours ago

