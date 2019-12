Mary J Blige has the perfect Christmas gift for all her fans! She dropped HERstory Vol.1 today and its nothing short of amazing!

The album is full of her greatest hits and it features remixes of her popular songs from the 1990’s

HERstory Volume 1 is available digitally and also on CD, vinyl and a box set that includes eight 7-inch LPs.

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 21 hours ago

