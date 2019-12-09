CLOSE
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Has Passed Away

Sesame Street's Big Bird And Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Light The Empire State Building...

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

via usatoday:

He has entertained & educated children from around the world Caroll Spinney, the longtime “Sesame Street” puppeteer who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch

Passed away yesterday in Connecticut after a brief illness.

Spinney joined the children’s television show during its beginnings in 1969 and remained part of the “Sesame” team for five decades according to a statement from Sesame Workshop.

CLICK HERE to read story

15th Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Has Passed Away  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

