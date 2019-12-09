via usatoday:

He has entertained & educated children from around the world Caroll Spinney, the longtime “Sesame Street” puppeteer who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch

Passed away yesterday in Connecticut after a brief illness.

Spinney joined the children’s television show during its beginnings in 1969 and remained part of the “Sesame” team for five decades according to a statement from Sesame Workshop.

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Has Passed Away was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 11 hours ago

