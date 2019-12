Black Girl Magic is in full effect!

Congratulations to Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe!

Here was her big moment:

This is also what she had to say about what young black girl should be learning:

Source: essence.com

[Video] Miss South Africa Crowned Miss Universe was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 6 hours ago

