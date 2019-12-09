CLOSE
Beyonce Talk Life, Life, And Motherhood

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

When she was asked what was stressing her out she said,

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family.”

She also said she gets annoyed when people constantly wants to know if she is pregnant she finished her statement with GET OFF MY OVARIES!

Source: elle.com

