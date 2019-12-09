CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church On Sunday’, Chasing Hits & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Youngsta

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Blac Youngsta is back! Fresh off the release of Church On Sunday, the Memphis native talks the album and some of his favorite songs (1:20), keeping his personality on 100 and staying positive (3:10), chasing hits (5:20), loyalty to Yo Gotti (7:00), his new artist Lil Migo (8:10), eating booty (9:30), the craziest place he’s ever had sex in (12:10), revealing a dark sexual secret (13:20), his love of Rotel dip (14:10) and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so that you don’t miss ANY of our exclusive interviews!

RELATED: When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Blac Youngsta Explains Booty Etiquette To The Box Baes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 

Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church On Sunday’, Chasing Hits & More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
SPORTS: Odell Beckham, Jr. Reportedly Wants Out of…
 28 mins ago
12.09.19
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Azriel Clary Says Goodbye to Trump Tower
 41 mins ago
12.09.19
Yacht Life! Serena William’s Butt-Length Ombre Ponytail Is…
 4 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyonce Talk Life, Life, And Motherhood
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close