Blac Youngsta is back! Fresh off the release of Church On Sunday, the Memphis native talks the album and some of his favorite songs (1:20), keeping his personality on 100 and staying positive (3:10), chasing hits (5:20), loyalty to Yo Gotti (7:00), his new artist Lil Migo (8:10), eating booty (9:30), the craziest place he’s ever had sex in (12:10), revealing a dark sexual secret (13:20), his love of Rotel dip (14:10) and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so that you don’t miss ANY of our exclusive interviews!

RELATED: When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Blac Youngsta Explains Booty Etiquette To The Box Baes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church On Sunday’, Chasing Hits & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Posted By Brandon Caldwell Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: