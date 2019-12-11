via TheChristianPost/Leonardo Blair, Christian Post Reporter:
What a great story…A church in Atlanta paid off $10,000 worth of merchandise that 23 families had on layaway at a local Walmart.
The Rev. Kevin Murriel, senior pastor of Cascade United Methodist Church, told the gathering of families at the Walmart on Research Center Drive that his congregation was feeling “blessed to be a blessing” and he believes “everyone deserves a good Christmas.
CLICK HERE to read story
Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season
10 photos Launch gallery
Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season
1. "A Mary Mary Christmas"Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. "First Christmas" BeBe and CeCe WinansSource:WENN 2 of 10
3. "The Clark Sisters' Family Christmas"Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. "Love Peace Joy at Christmas" Trin-i-tee 5:7Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. "The Preacher's Wife" SoundtrackSource:WENN 5 of 10
6. "A Kenny Lattimore Christmas"Source:WENN 6 of 10
7. "Christmas With Earnest Pugh"Source:promo 7 of 10
8. "Maranda Curtis A Holy Christmas"Source:Worthinkpr 8 of 10
9. "This Christmas Aretha"Source:WENN 9 of 10
10. "A Little Soul For Christmas"Source:CR8Agency 10 of 10
Church Pays Off 10K Of Layaways At Walmart was originally published on praisecleveland.com