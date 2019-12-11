CLOSE
Church Pays Off 10K Of Layaways At Walmart

via TheChristianPost/Leonardo Blair, Christian Post Reporter:

What a great story…A church in Atlanta paid off $10,000 worth of merchandise that 23 families had on layaway at a local Walmart.

The Rev. Kevin Murriel, senior pastor of Cascade United Methodist Church, told the gathering of families at the Walmart on Research Center Drive that his congregation was feeling “blessed to be a blessing” and he believes “everyone deserves a good Christmas.

CLICK HERE to read story

Church Pays Off 10K Of Layaways At Walmart  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

