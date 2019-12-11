via BCNN1/Christian Headlines:

The Strength to Stand Student Bible Conference recently announced that Kanye West will be next month’s conference’s new headliner.

Christian Comedian John Crist was initially set to headline the January conference, but in November he was “removed due to moral failure,” Fox News reports.

Strength to Stand Student Bible Conference leader Scott Dawson released a statement in a YouTube video announcing the change.

Kanye West To Headline 2020 Youth Bible Conference was originally published on praisecleveland.com