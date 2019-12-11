CLOSE
Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Wins Best Film With AAFCA

Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” is the Best Film of 2019 according to the African-American Film Critics Association.  The organization announced Tuesday that the horror flick, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, racked up three total awards.  In addition to winning the Best Film category, Nyong’o was named Best Actress and Peele Best Director.  The AAFCA awards announcement follows the release of the 2020 Golden Globes nominations on Monday.  The award show spurred wide criticism for snubbing “Us” and Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us,” among other works.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

