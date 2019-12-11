CLOSE
Tom’s Surprise: Chris Tucker

Tom Joyner has always had a love for comedians and they all love him right back! Chris Tucker has an immense love and appreciation for Tom. He gives him props for all of his hard work over the years. He was the first to have his show syndicated and the only one to have this type of show. Tucker says, “you did it before all of them,” and calls Tom a “trailblazer!”

Tucker’s whole family loves Tom. His dad was one of his biggest fans and loved the Fantastic Voyage! Every year Tucker got his dad tickets for the cruise and every year his dad begged him to go with him. He never went, but next year may be the year!

“A man like you can’t never retire,” Tucker tells Tom. After all he is a legend.

Tucker also noted he appears with Ms. Cathy Hughes hosting the Urban One Honors Award Show broadcast on TV One Monday, January 20… More details in January.

PHOTO CREDIT: Brian Stukes

Tom’s Surprise: Chris Tucker  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

